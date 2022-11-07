Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JNU PG 2nd merit list releasing tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, know how to check

JNU PG 2nd merit list releasing tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, know how to check

competitive exams
Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:16 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the second PG merit list 2022 on November 8.

JNU PG 2nd merit list releasing tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU PG 2nd merit list releasing tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

The JNU second PG merit list 2022 will be released by Jawaharlal Nehru University tomorrow, November 8. Candidates can access the JNU 2nd PG Merit List 2022 by logging in with their application number and password. JNU merit list for postgraduate programmes will be available at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates can block their seats till November 10. The JNU PG First merit list was released on November 2. The JNU third and supernumerary seat will be released on November 13. The JNU PG classes will commence from November 28

JNU PG 2nd merit list: How to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your log in details

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu
jnu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out