JNUEE 2022: Advance intimation of exam city link activated at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Published on Dec 02, 2022 01:44 PM IST

JNUEE 2022 advance intimation of exam city link has been activated. Candidates can check the exam city through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has activated JNUEE 2022 advance intimation of exam city link on December 1, 2022. Candidates who will be appeared for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination can check the exam city through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The advance intimation slip carries examination city along with the date of exam and the city of examination. To check the exam city, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Field(s) of study as well the date and City allotted.

The examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022 at different Examination Centres located in India in CBT mode. To check the exam city, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JNUEE 2022: How to check exam city link

  • Visit the official site of JNU Exams at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on JNUEE 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your exam city link will be available on the page.
  • Check the exam city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
