JoSAA 2022 2nd mock allotment result releasing today at josaa.nic.in

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the 2nd mock seat allocation list on September 19. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2022 mock seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates can use their application number and password to access the mock allocation for the JoSAA 2022. The actual round 1 of seat allotment result will be released on September 23.

JoSAA 2022 seat allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the mock allocation link.

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password, and security pin

The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check the result of mock allotment

Take a printout or download it for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

