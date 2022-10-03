Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result out, know how to check

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result out, know how to check

competitive exams
Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:48 PM IST

JoSAA has released the round 3 seat allotment results on October 3.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result out
JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 3 seat allotment result out
ByHT Education Desk

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the round 3 seat allotment results on October 3. Candidates can check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can check their allotment status using application number of JEE Main and date of birth.

The round 5 of seat allocation result will be announced on October 15 and round 6 final round for seat allocation will be released on October 16.

Direct link here

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads," View Seat Allotment Result Round 3"

Key in your log in details

Check and take print for future use.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling
counselling

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out