Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam
JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam (HT File Photo)
JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam (HT File Photo)
competitive exams

JPSC admit card released for combined civil services exam

  • The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the state combined civil services prelims exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 19.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:08 PM IST

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the state combined civil services prelims exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 19.

Candidates can download the JPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission.

The JPSC exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Jharkhand combined civil services exam 2021 was notified in February. The JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 vacancies through this exam.

JPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, jpsc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Or else directly click on http://onlinejpsc.com/jpcombine/login.php
  • Enter the registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Download the admit card
  • Take its printout
  • “If you are not able to login check Rejection List,” the JPSC has informed candidates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jpsc exam jpsc jpsc recruitment + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.