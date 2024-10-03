Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released the JSSC JLSCE 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Jharkhand Women Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023 can download the answer key through the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. JSSC JLSCE 2023 answer key out at jssc.nic.in, raise objections till October 6

The objection window is also opened and candidates can raise objections against the answer key till October 6, 2024.

As per the official notice, submitting the reference along with the objection is mandatory. Only relevant pages of the standard book will be accepted as references. Handwritten references will not be accepted in subjects other than General Mathematics and Mental Ability Tests. Objections received through other means will not be considered. Also, no objection will be considered after the stipulated time.

JSSC JLSCE 2023 answer key: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

Click on JSSC JLSCE 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Once done, the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General Knowledge Quiz: Devise smart strategy to crack tricky questions in exams

Jharkhand Women Supervisor Competitive Examination-2023 was conducted from September 8 to 13, and September 18 to September 20, 2024. The examination was held in various exam centres located on Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad and East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) districts in the state.

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 30% marks to qualify in all three papers. Paper 1 is qualifying in nature, whereas the final merit will be calculated using the marks of both Paper 2 and Paper 3. For each correct answer, three marks will be awarded, and for each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.