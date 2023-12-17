JSSC JMSCCE admit card releasing tomorrow at jssc.nic.in, know how to download

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will release the admit card for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) tomorrow, December 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jssc.nic.in. JMSCCE 2023 admit card download: Steps to follow

As per the notification released by the JSSC, the re-exam for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) will be held on December 24, 2023.

"Admit cards for the re-conducted examination will be issued only to those candidates who were issued admit cards to appear in the cancelled examination held on 29.10.2023", reads the official notification.

JMSCCE 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 admit card link

Key in your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.