close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JSSC JMSCCE admit card releasing tomorrow at jssc.nic.in, know how to download

JSSC JMSCCE admit card releasing tomorrow at jssc.nic.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 17, 2023 02:57 PM IST

JSSC to release admit card for JMSCCE 2023 tomorrow, December 18.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will release the admit card for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) tomorrow, December 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at jssc.nic.in.

JMSCCE 2023 admit card download: Steps to follow
JMSCCE 2023 admit card download: Steps to follow

As per the notification released by the JSSC, the re-exam for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) will be held on December 24, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Admit cards for the re-conducted examination will be issued only to those candidates who were issued admit cards to appear in the cancelled examination held on 29.10.2023", reads the official notification.

JMSCCE 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 admit card link

Key in your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out