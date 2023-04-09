Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today, apply on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today, apply on kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2023 12:23 PM IST

KCET 2023 Last Date To Apply: Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea – and submit their forms till 10 pm.

KCET 2023 Last Date To Apply: Registrations for the Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2023 will be closed today, April 9. Candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) – kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea – and submit their forms till 10 pm.

Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today on kea.kar.nic.in (HT file/For representation)
Karnataka KCET 2023 registration ends today on kea.kar.nic.in (HT file/For representation)

Originally, the last date to apply for KCET 2023 was April 5 but it was later extended. The revised deadline for payment of exam fee is 5 pm on April 10.

Direct link to apply for KCET 2023

The entrance test is scheduled for Saturday, May 20; Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22. The detailed schedule is mentioned on the exam portal. Admit cards will be issued ahead of exam, informing candidates about test city, centre, roll number, etc.

In order to submit KCET 2023 application form, a candidate needs to have these documents/information:

SSLC or Class 10 marks sheet

Class 12 or 2nd PUC marks sheet (if a student of previous year)

Reservation certificate (if applicable) to enter RD number/caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hydrabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates.)

Details of studied in Karnataka.

Latest passport size photograph in .jpg format with a maximum size of 50 KB.

Candidate's signature in .jpg format (Maximum size: 50 KB).

Candidate's left hand thumb impression in .jpg format (Max size: 50 KB).

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet registration application form + 1 more
kcet registration application form
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out