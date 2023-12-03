Karnataka PGCET 2023 document verification schedule out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Dec 03, 2023 05:08 PM IST
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Counselling Document Verification Schedule Released.
The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) counselling document verification schedule 2023 has been issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates will be able to download the verification slip from the official website from December 5 to December 7.
Candidates who have passed the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), those seeking part-time admission, and those eligible for the sponsor quota may report to KEA, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore, for verification.
Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination schedule:
|Date
|Forenoon Session 1 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM)
|Forenoon Session 2 (11:30 AM – 2:15 PM)
|Forenoon Session 3 (3:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
|December 5, 2023
|From 1 to From 3000
|From 3001 to From 6000
|From 6001 to From 8000
|December 6, 2023
|From 8001 to From 13000
From 13001 to From 18000
|From 18001 to From 21000
|December 7, 2023
|From 21001 to From 30000
From 30001 to From 40000
|From 40001 to Last Rank
For more details, candidates can check the schedule here.