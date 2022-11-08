KARTET Answer Key 2022 releasing this weekend at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

School Education Department, Karnataka will release KARTET Answer Key 2022 this weekend. The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test answer key when released will be available to candidates on the official site of School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The date of release of the answer key was announced by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nageshon his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) has been conducted smoothly. Out of the total candidates who have applied, 92 percent of the candidates have appeared for the examination. Answer key will be published by this weekend.”

The examination was conducted on November 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key through these simple steps given below.

KARTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Click on KARTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of School Education Department.