KCET 2022 registration begins today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to apply here

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will begin the registration process for KCET 2022 on April 18 at 11 am. Interested candidates can fill the application form through the official website of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the schedule, candidates will have a Biology exam in the morning and a Math exam in the afternoon on June 16. They will have a Physics test in the morning and a Chemistry exam in the afternoon on June 17. Finally, on June 18, there will be exams for candidates from neighboring or other states.

KCET 2022: How to apply once the registration is activated

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click in the access tab and than UG CET 2022

Key in the registration details and fill up the application form

Once done click on submit

Download the confirmation page and take print out for future reference.

KCET or Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses

