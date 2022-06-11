KCET 2022 registration process to reopen today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will reopen the application portal for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test on Saturday, June 11. Those candidates who did not apply for the exam earlier can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The application link will be activated on 4 pm today and the last date for the submission of application form is June 13 up to 4 pm.

“In the interest of student community, Karnataka Examination Authority has given opportunity seven times for students to apply for UGCET 2022 though online. Inspite of giving so many opportunity, there are students who have either entered application partially or failed to upload photo or few students who have only entered the trail( ₹1) application. Hence, the final and last chance is given to enter the application online or to upload the photo or to complete the incomplete application”, reads the notification.

KCET 2022: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Karnataka CET application"

Step 3: Register and complete the KCET application form for 2022.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as scanned photographs, signatures, etc.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page for future use.

Candidates can check notification here

