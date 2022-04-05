Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2022: Registration to begin today, check list of documents required
competitive exams

KCET 2022: Registration to begin today, check list of documents required

KCET 2022 registration to begin today, April 5, 2022. Candidates can check the list of documents given to register online. 
KCET 2022: Registration to begin today, check list of documents required(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
KCET 2022: Registration to begin today, check list of documents required(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will begin the registration process for KCET 2022 on April 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process will close on April 20, 2022. 

The examination will be conducted on June 16 to June 18, 2022 at various exam centers across the state. The documents required to apply for the examination are given below for candidates who wish to apply. 

KCET 2022: List of documents 

  • Details of Karnataka PUC exam marks, school or Class 12 marks.
  • Class 10th marksheets, school details etc.
  • Aadhaar Number and Proof of Birth date.
  • Residential address.
  • Caste certificate (if applicable).
  • Scanned images of signature, passport size photograph and parents signature.

KCET 2022: How to register 

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on Karnataka CET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will be displayed on screen
  • Fill in the details and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Submit the application form
  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out