KCET 2022: Registration to begin today, check list of documents required

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will begin the registration process for KCET 2022 on April 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process will close on April 20, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on June 16 to June 18, 2022 at various exam centers across the state. The documents required to apply for the examination are given below for candidates who wish to apply.

KCET 2022: List of documents

Details of Karnataka PUC exam marks, school or Class 12 marks.

Class 10th marksheets, school details etc.

Aadhaar Number and Proof of Birth date.

Residential address.

Caste certificate (if applicable).

Scanned images of signature, passport size photograph and parents signature.

KCET 2022: How to register

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on Karnataka CET 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will be displayed on screen

Fill in the details and make the payment of the application fees.

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

