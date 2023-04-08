Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2023 registration last date tomorrow, apply on kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 08, 2023 03:23 PM IST

Those who are yet to apply for KCET 2023 can submit their forms on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KCET 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online application window for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET/KCET 2023) tomorrow, April 9, at 10 pm. Those who are yet to apply for KCET 2023 can submit their forms on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Previously, the application deadline was April 5 but it was later extended to April 9. The fee payment window will remain active till 5 pm on April 10.

Apply for KCET 2023

Karnataka CET 2023 will be conducted on Saturday, May 20; Sunday, May 21 and Monday, 22.

To apply for KCET, candidates need the following documents and information:

  1. SSLC or Class 10 marks sheet to enter registration number and date of birth.
  2. Class 12th or 2nd PUC marks sheet (for previous year students).
  3. Reservation certificate, if applicable, to enter RD number/caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hydrabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates.)
  4. Details of studied in Karnataka.
  5. Latest passport size photograph in .jpg format (Maximum size: 50 KB).
  6. Candidate's signature in .jpg format (Max size: 50 KB).
  7. Candidate's left hand thumb impression in .jpg format (Max size: 50 KB).

