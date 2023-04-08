KCET 2023 registration last date tomorrow, apply on kea.kar.nic.in
Apr 08, 2023 03:23 PM IST
Those who are yet to apply for KCET 2023 can submit their forms on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KCET 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online application window for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET/KCET 2023) tomorrow, April 9, at 10 pm. Those who are yet to apply for KCET 2023 can submit their forms on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Previously, the application deadline was April 5 but it was later extended to April 9. The fee payment window will remain active till 5 pm on April 10.
Karnataka CET 2023 will be conducted on Saturday, May 20; Sunday, May 21 and Monday, 22.
To apply for KCET, candidates need the following documents and information:
- SSLC or Class 10 marks sheet to enter registration number and date of birth.
- Class 12th or 2nd PUC marks sheet (for previous year students).
- Reservation certificate, if applicable, to enter RD number/caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hydrabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates.)
- Details of studied in Karnataka.
- Latest passport size photograph in .jpg format (Maximum size: 50 KB).
- Candidate's signature in .jpg format (Max size: 50 KB).
- Candidate's left hand thumb impression in .jpg format (Max size: 50 KB).
