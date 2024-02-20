 KCET 2024: Last date to apply for Karnataka UGCET extended | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
KCET 2024: Last date to apply for Karnataka UGCET extended

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 10:43 AM IST

As per the notification displayed on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and on kea.kar.nic.in, registration, application form submission can be done up to February 24.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has again extended the last date to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET 2024). As per the notification displayed on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and on kea.kar.nic.in, registration, application form submission and verification of module can be done up to 5 pm on February 24.

KCET 2024: Last date to apply for Karnataka CET extended (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
KCET 2024: Last date to apply for Karnataka CET extended (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The examination fee can be paid up to February 26, KEA said.

Check the notice here.

KCET 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Go to admissions and then open UGCET 2024.

Click on the KCET 2024 application link displayed on the page.

Register to get your log in details.

Login and fill the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the examination fee.

Once done, submit your form.

Save the confirmation page for later use.

The admit card of KCET is expected on April 5. The examination is scheduled for April 18 and 19.

The Kannada language test of KCET will be conducted on April 20, 2024.

Results of the entrance examination will be announced on May 20, 2024. The medical examination for physically disabled candidates will take place on April 25 and 26, 2024.

