KCET hall ticket 2022 out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to download admit card

KCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Admit card or admission ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 has been released. Candidates can download it from the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) – kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The entrance test is scheduled for June 16, 17 and 18.

KCET hall tickets can be downloaded using registration number and date of birth. Here's the direct link and steps to follow:

KCET admit card 2022

How to download KCET 2022 admit card

Go to kea.kar.nic.in Under the admission 2022 section, select UG CET Click on the admit card link Enter registration number and date of birth Submit these details to download admit card

KEA has advised candidates to verify the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it and appear in the exam by following guidelines.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

