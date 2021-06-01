KEAM 2021: Registration begins today on cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to apply

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has started the registration process for KEAM 2021 on June 1. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination can apply online through the official site of CEE on cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till June 21, 2021.

Candidates applying for admission to any of the following courses- Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Co-Operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries- should apply online on or before the last date.

KEAM 2021: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on KEAM 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to either register (if they are new candidate) or login (if already registered).

• Once done, fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Upload the required certificates or documents.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination will be conducted on July 24, 2021. KEAM Paper I for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II for Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be pen and paper-based.