Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM 2022 postponed, check new exam date here
competitive exams

KEAM 2022 postponed, check new exam date here

  • KEAM 2022, the state level entrance exam has been postponed by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala.
KEAM 2022 postponed (representational)(HT file)
KEAM 2022 postponed (representational)(HT file)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 05:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

KEAM 2022 Postponed: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has postponed the Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance exam – KEAM 2022. 

As per the notification, the KEAM 2022 Engineering/Pharmacy entrance exam will be conducted on July 3, 2022. The application deadline for KEAM 2022 is April 30. 

Candidates can go to cee.kerala.gov.in or https://www.cee.kerala.gov.in/keamonline2022/ to apply for the exam. 

KEAM is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions of Kerala. 

KEAM rank list is prepared on a 50:50 formula where 50% marks come from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50% weightage is given to the KEAM entrance exam. 

CEE Kerala also conducts entrance examinations and counselling  for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy. 

It also holds NEET UG counselling for 50% state quota seats of Kerala. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out