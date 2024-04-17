Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has extended the KEAM 2024 registration date. The last date to apply for Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination is till April 19, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The link will close at 5 pm on April 19. KEAM 2024 registration date extended till April 19, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

The official notice reads, “In continuation to this office notification dated 27.03.2024 it is further notified that the last date for online submission of application for admission to Kerala Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical & Medical Allied Courses (KEAM 2024) for the academic year 2024-25 is extended up to 19.04.2024, 05.00 PM. More details in this regard can be obtained from the notification dated 27.03.2024 published in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.”

As per the prospectus, the last date for online submission of supporting documents is till April 24, 2024. The admit card will be available for download from May 20, 2024.

The engineering entrance examination will be conducted from June 1 to June 9, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

KEAM 2024 registration: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for KEAM 2024 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results will be announced on or before June 20, 2024 and Rank lists of Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, Medical & Allied and Ayurveda courses will be available on or before July 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.