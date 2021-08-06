Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM answer key 2021 released at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM answer key 2021 released at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/(File photo)
KEAM answer key 2021 released at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/(File photo)
competitive exams

KEAM answer key 2021 released at cee.kerala.gov.in

  • KEAM answer key 2021 released at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:51 PM IST

Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medicine or KEAM 2021 answer keys. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

For raising objections, Candidates must submit supporting documents and a fee of 100 for each question by DD made in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, and submitted to the office on or before August 14 till 5 pm.

KEAM Answer Key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,’ KEAM 2021- Candidate Portal ‘

Click on the answer key

Your answer key would be displayed on the screen

check the answer key below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam result keam answer keys + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.