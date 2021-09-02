Kerala graduate-level common prelims exam on Sept 18, 25

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct graduate-level common preliminary examination on September 18 and 25. The admit cards of the exam will be released on September 6 for the exam scheduled on September 18 and for the exam scheduled on September 25, the admit card will be released on September 10.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission as and when it is released. To download the admit card from KPSC website, candidates have to download the admit card using their application number.

The exam will be held for 1 hour and 15 minutes. The question paper of the exam will be in English or in Malayalam language. “Questions except English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada language questions will be printed both in English and in official language Malayalam,” the Commission has said.

“After each examination except written test and transcription test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has said.