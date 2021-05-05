Kerala SET 2021: Application date extended, check details

The LBS center for science and technology has extended the last date to apply for Kerala SET. The last date to apply for the examination now is May 20 (5pm) and the last date to submit application fee is May 22 (5pm).

The Kerala SET is a mandatory examination for the selection of Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply through the official website of the LBS center for science and technology.

Application Fee:

The application fee is ₹1,000 for General/OBC candidates and ₹500 for SC/ ST/Differently abled candidates. Processing charges and GST are to be paid by the candidate as applicable.

Examination pattern:

The examination will be conducted in two papers. Paper - I will be common for all consisting of two parts General Knowledge and Aptitude in Teaching. Paper-II will be based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the time of PG level.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of the LBS center for science at technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/home

Click on State Eligibility Test - SET - July -2021

Click on the online registration hyperlink

Fill the application form and submit the fee online

Download the copy for future use

For further details, candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website of the LBS center for science and technology.