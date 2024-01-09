Kerala SET January 2024 admit cards out on lbsedp.lbscentre.in; direct link here

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has released admit cards of the Kerala State Eligibility Test scheduled to be held in January 2024. Candidates can now go to lbsedp.lbscentre.in and download it. They will have to login with registration ID or registered mobile number, and the site access key sent via SMS to log in to the admit card download page. There is also an option to recover the forgotten site access key. Kerala SET January 2024 admit cards released (lbsedp.lbscentre.in, screenshot)

The exam will be held on January 21.

Kerala SET admit card January 2024: Direct link

How to download Kerala SET admit card 2024

Visit the website lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Open the admit card download link for Kerala SET January 2024. Enter your credentials to log in. Check and download the admit card.

For any queries and help, candidates can mail to lbscentre@gmail.com or contact helpline numbers: 9400923669 and 8547522369.

There will be two papers in Kerala SET 2024. The first paper will contain two parts – part A on General Knowledge and part B will be Aptitude in Teaching.

The second paper will be on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level. There are 31 subjects to choose from.

The duration of each paper is 120 minutes or two hours. There is no negative marking in the Kerala SET exam.