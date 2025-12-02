Department of School Education, Karnataka has released the KTET Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of KARTET at sts.karnataka.gov.in. KTET Admit Card 2025: KARTET hall tickets released at sts.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

The written examination will be held on December 7, 2025.. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam has a total of 150 marks. It consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question has four options, with only one correct answer. There is no negative evaluation (negative marking).

KTET Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of KARTET at sts.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KTET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once done click on submit.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

