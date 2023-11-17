close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KTET October 2023: Kerala TET registration ends today at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

KTET October 2023: Kerala TET registration ends today at ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 09:42 AM IST

KTET October 2023 registration ends today, November 17, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close the registration process for KTET October 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET October 2023: Kerala TET registration ends today, direct link here (HT FILE)
KTET October 2023: Kerala TET registration ends today, direct link here (HT FILE)

The last date to take the final printout is till November 18, 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check KTET October 2023

KTET October 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the registration link and enter the registration details.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 500/- for all categories except for SC/ST and Differently abled. SC/ST category candidates will have to pay 250/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

The admit card will be released on December 20 and the examination will be conducted on December 29, 30, 2023. KTET examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out