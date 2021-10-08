Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KVPY 2021 admit card released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link
competitive exams

KVPY 2021 admit card released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link

  • KVPY 2021 admit card released at www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link here
KVPY 2021 admit card released at www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link here
KVPY 2021 admit card released at www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link here
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore has released the admit card for Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship examination 2021. Candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2021 Scholarship examination can download the admit card from the official website of KVPY at www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

The KVPY- 2021 aptitude test will be held on November 7 at various centers across the country. The KVPY- 2021 fellowship will be granted only on the basis of the aptitude test without an interview.

Direct link to download the admit card

KVYP-2021: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of KVPY at hkvpy.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Download KVPY-2021 Admit card: Click here’

Key in your credentials

Your KVPY 2021 admit card will displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kvpy exam admit card hall tickets + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out