Last date to apply for WBJEE 2024 exam today

The extended application window of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2024) will be closed today, February 5. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) – wbjeeb.nic.in. Previously, the last date was January 31, which was extended in the revised schedule. WBJEE 2024 last date to apply today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

According to the revised schedule, the application form correction window will open on February 7 and close on February 9, 2024.

Candidates will get their admit cards on April 18. The entrance examination will take place on April 28.

WBJEE 2024 will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, the Mathematics or paper 1 examination will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and in the second shift, the Physics and Chemistry examination will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The board said the result date of WBJEE 2024 will be announced later.

WBJEE 2024 application fee is Rs. 500 for General Male candidates and ₹400 for General Female and all Male candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/TFW categories. For all Female candidates of SC/ST/OBC-A/OBCB/EWS/TFW and Third Gender categories, the application fee is ₹ ₹300

WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering, technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating institutions of West Bengal.

For Engineering courses, in addition to WBJEE, the board also considers JEE Main results during the counselling process.

For architecture courses, admission is given on the basis of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main (BArch/BPlanning).