LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 for Phase 1 exam out, download link here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 for Phase 1 exam. Candidates who have to appear for Apprentice Development Officers examination can download the admit card through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official site from March 3 to March 12, 2023. The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 12, 2023. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The exam duration is for 1 hour and the medium of exam will be in English and Hindi. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 for Phase 1

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 for Phase 1: How to download

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9394 Assistant Development Officer posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 21 and ended on February 10, 2023.