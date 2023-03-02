Home / Education / Competitive Exams / LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 releasing on March 4 at licindia.in, know how to download

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 releasing on March 4 at licindia.in, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Mar 02, 2023 11:13 AM IST

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 releasing on March 4, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below.

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 releasing on March 4 at licindia.in, know how to download(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Life Insurance Corporation of India will release LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 on March 4, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Apprentice Development Officers examination can download the admit card through the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on March 12, 2023. Preliminary Examination consisting of objective test will be conducted online. The test will have three sections- Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The number of questions is 100 and maximum marks is 70. The exam duration is for 1 hour and the medium of exam will be in English and Hindi. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

LIC ADO Call Letter 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.
  • Click on LIC ADO Call Letter 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for main exam. The main examination will be conducted on April 23, 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
admit card.
