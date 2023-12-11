LSAT—India™ registration window open for entrance test in 2024, last date to register Jan 10

LSAT—India™ announced the opening of the registration window for candidates to apply for the entrance test in 2024. The entrance test will consist of sections on analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension.(HT)

According to a press release by Pearson Vue, the Law School Admission Test-India™ which is designed by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and delivered by Pearson VUE, is used by multiple law colleges in India for both Undergraduate and Post Graduate programmes.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to Pearson Vue, the entrance test will be conducted twice in 2024 i.e. in January and May. The test in January will be delivered in multiple slots on January 20, 2024. The deadline to register is January 10, 2024.

The entrance test will consist of sections on analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension. Candidates' advanced reading skills, critical thinking, and informal and deductive reasoning skills will be analysed through the test, mentioned the press release.

“Since the first year of our law school in 2009, we have admitted students exclusively on the basis of the LSAT—India™. Our faith in LSAT—India™score is based on it being globally recognised and accepted, it provides a unique percentile score for every candidate making the admission process easy and smooth, and it is scientific and based on logic not on rote learning," said Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and Director of Law Admissions at OP Jindal Global University (JGU).

The total duration of the test will be 2 hours and 20 minutes. Candidates are expected to answer 92 questions within this exam duration. The exam scorecard will reflect both a scaled score and a percentile rank.

The mode of conducting the examination according to the press release will be in online mode across the country. Options are also available for candidates to attempt the test from home on condition that all the necessary system and environment requirements before taking the test must be met, informed Pearson Vue.

The deadline to register is January 10, 2024. For more information, visit the official LSAT—India™ page.