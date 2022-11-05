Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th examination to held from Feb 13

Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th and 12th examination to held from Feb 13

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:11 PM IST

MPBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 13.

ByHT Education Desk

The Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted from February 13 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The practical exams for grades 10 and 12 will take place from February 13 till 28, while the theory tests will take place from March 1–31, 2023. MPSSE class 10th and 12th examinations date was announced by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Taking to the twitter he said, "Board examinations of Class 10th and 12th will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from March 1 to March 31, 2023,".

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023

Practical ExaminationFebruary 13 to 28, 2023
Theory ExaminationMarch 1 to 31, 2023

The detail schedule of Madhya Pradesh Board once released will be available on the website at mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
madhya pradesh
