State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023 can download the admit card through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card released at mahacet.org, link here

The examination will be conducted on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The online test will have 100 questions based on Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) for 200 marks. A total of 100 questions will be there in the question paper carrying 2 marks each. The exam duration is for 2 hours. There is no negative marking System for this test.

MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CET link available on the page.

A new page will open where MAH B.Planning CET 2023 Admit Card link will be displayed.

Press the link and enter the required details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.