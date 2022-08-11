Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: Hotel Management CET admit cards released

MAH BHMCT CET Admit Card 2022: Hotel Management CET admit cards released

Published on Aug 11, 2022 02:02 PM IST
  • MHT BHMCET 2022 admit cards can be downloaded from cetcell.mahacet.org or bhmctcet2022.mahacet.org.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released admit cards for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from cetcell.mahacet.org or bhmctcet2022.mahacet.org.

MAH BHMCT admit card direct link

In order to download MAH BHMCT CET admit cards, candidates have to login to the official website with their application number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below:

MHT BHMCT CET admit card 2022: How to download

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.
  2. Click on ‘View Admit Card’ under the exam name.
  3. Login with your application number and date of birth.
  4. Download admit card.
  5. Take a printout for future use.

BHMCT CET is the state-level entrance test in Maharashtra conducted for admission to Hotel Management courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

