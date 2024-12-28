MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025: Registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test, Mumbai has started the registration process for MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025. Candidates who want to apply for LLB 3 Yrs. CET Examination (A.Y. 2025-26) can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025: Registration begins, direct link here

The registration process started on December 27 and will end on January 27, 2025.

The tentative CET examination date for LLB 3 years course is March 20 and 21, 2025. MAH-LL.B. 3 YEAR CET shall be conducted only in the On-Line Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required in selected centres in the State of Maharashtra and selected Centres from Other States. Candidates shall have to appear for the On-Line CET strictly as per the date and Session allotted to them at the allotted Venue and Centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Test in other than the allotted Session. No request for Centre, Venue and Session change will be entertained.

MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025: How to register

To apply for the course, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MAH LLB 3 yrs CET Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per information bulletin 2024, the application fee for Open Category, EWS candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is ₹1000/- and CET Fee-For Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC, categories) belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2025 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates, Orphan, Transgender candidates is ₹800/-.