MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key releasing today, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 01, 2024 10:22 AM IST

MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key will be released today, April 1, 2024. The steps to download is given here.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key on April 1, 2024. The answer key for MAH-MCA CET 2024 will also be released. Candidates can check both the answer keys on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

As per the official notice, the objection window for MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2024 and MAH-MCA CET 2024 will open on April 1 and will close on April 3, 2024. Grievances/ Objections tracking facility is available in Candidate Login, under the title “Objection Tracking”.

MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on MAH MBA CET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024, at various examination centres within and outside Maharashtra. MAH-MCA CET-2024 was conducted on March 14, 2024 in the state and outside it as well. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here 

