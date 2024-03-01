State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration. The registration process has been extended till March 15, 2024. Candidates can apply for the nursing course through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration extended till March 15 notice here

The official notice reads, “With reference to above reffered notice the last date of Application Form Filling for MH-Nursing CET-2024 was 29/02/2024. This office has received request from candidates and parents regarding extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates State CET Cell has decided to give extension for online Registration for MH-Nursing CET-2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

MAH Nursing CET 2024: How to apply

The re-registration process opened today, March 1, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.