Maharashtra CET Cell announces revised schedule for various entrance exams, see details here

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra, has announced a revised schedule for various entrance examinations scheduled for 2025 at cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra CET Cell announces revised schedule for various entrance exams (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance exam for the MPEd course (MAH MPEd CET 2025) will be conducted on March 19. The field test for this course will take place on March 20 and 21.

Maharashtra MEd CET 2025 will be held on March 19.

The entrance test for the three-year LLB course (MAH LLB 3-year CET 2025) will be conducted on March 20 and 21.

The MCA CET exam is scheduled for March 23.

As per the revised schedule, the BEd (general and special) entrance exam will be conducted on March 24, 25 and 26.

The BPEd CET and MHMCE exams are scheduled for March 27. The field test for the BPEd CET will be conducted from March 28 to April 4.

Entrance exams for BHMCET and MHMCET integrated courses will take place on March 28. Entrance tests for BA-BEd and BSc-BEd four-year and BEd-MEd three-year integrated courses are scheduled for the same day.

The Design entrance exam (MAH BDEs CET 2025) will be held on March 29.

MBA and MMS CETs will be held on April 1, 2 and 3 and the AAC CET will be held on April 5.

For Nursing courses, the entrance test is scheduled for April 7 and 8.

The MHT CET exam for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group is scheduled between April 9 and 17 and the test for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group will be held between April 19 and 27.

The entrance test for the 5 year Law course (MAH LLB 5-year CET 2025) will be conducted on April 28.

MAH BBBA/BCA/ BBM/BMS/MBA Integrated/MCA Integrated CET 2025 is scheduled for April 29, 30 and May 2, 2025.

To know more about these exams and to apply online, candidates can visit the CET Cell's official website.