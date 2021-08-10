Maharashtra postman, MTS exam: Candidates await result for test held in Jan 2021

Candidates are waiting for the result of the test held for selection of Postman/Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff in Maharashtra Postal Circle. The exam was held from January 5 to 29.

As per the latest update from the India Post, in response to a candidate's query, the finalisation of the result is under process.

"The work of finalization of result of PM-MG-MTS online direct recruitment exam held between 05.01.2021 to 29.01.2021 is under process. Further updates will be available on online portal https://dopmah.20.onlineapplication.org/MHPOST," the India Post has tweeted.

Sir/Madam

The work of finalization of result of PM-MG-MTS online direct recruitment exam held between 05.01.2021 to 29.01.2021 is under process. Further updates will be available on online portal https://t.co/E3BhXWH9LM “. Thanks — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) August 10, 2021

In September 2020, the Maharashtra postal circle had announced to fill vacancies in postman, mail guard, and multi tasking staff posts partly through direct recruitment and partly through departmental exam.

The result of the direct recruitment exam is pending.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON