Maharashtra TET 2021: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Maharashtra State Council of Examination will begin the registration process for Maharashtra TET 2021 on August 3, 2021 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of MAHATET on mahatet.in. The registration process will end on August 25, 2021.

The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on October 10, 2021. The Paper I examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. This time it is expected that more than 10 lakh aspirants would be appearing for MAHATET 2021. Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

Maharashtra TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of MAHATET on mahatet.in.

• Click on Maharashtra TET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Login to the account or register it.

• Enter the application details and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who get at least 60% marks in this examination (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Deprived Castes / Nomadic Tribes, Special Backward Classes, Other Backward Classes, Financially Weaker and Disabled Candidates 55%) will be considered eligible for the recruitment process.