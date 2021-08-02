Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Maharashtra TET 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, check complete schedule here
Maharashtra TET 2021: Registration begins tomorrow, check complete schedule here
Maharashtra TET 2021 registration will begin tomorrow, August 3, 2021. Candidates can check complete schedule below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Maharashtra State Council of Examination will begin the registration process for Maharashtra TET 2021 on August 3, 2021 onwards. The registration will end on August 25, 2021 at 23.59 hours. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test in Maharashtra can apply online through the official site of MAHATET on mahatet.in.

The complete schedule of MAHATET is given below.

Maharashtra TET 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of registration August 3, 2021
Closing date of registration August 25, 2021
Removing admission card online printSeptember 25 to October 10, 2021 
Teacher Eligibility Test  October 10, 2021 

The Paper I examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. This time it is expected that more than 10 lakh aspirants would be appearing for MAHATET 2021.

The decision to conduct MAHATET was taken after the state government had decided to allow the administration to conduct the exams. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had tweeted in this regard. The tweet reads, “We have given approval to the Maharashtra State Examination Council to conduct 'Teacher Eligibility Test' (MAHATET-2021). This examination will be held from 15th September to 31st December 2021.”


