MH-Nursing CET 2024 answer key releasing today, here's how to raise objections

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the answer key for MH-Nursing CET 2024 on June 7, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check the answer key can visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from June 7, 2024, to June 9, 2024. (HT file)

According to the official notice, the window period for the online display of question paper & model answer keys is from June 7, 2024, to June 9, 2024. Following which, candidates can raise objections to the answer key from June 7, 2024, to June 9, 2024.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key on the official website by paying a non-refundable payment of Rs.1000/- through an online payment gateway per objection raised.

MH-Nursing CET-2024 Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to First Year B.Sc. Nursing, Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) & General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) Courses, through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25.

Steps to check answer key:

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Find the link to check the answer key on the home page and click it

Submit your login details and the answer key will appear on the screen

If you have objections, you can raise them by paying a non-refundable payment of ₹1000/-

Submit and take a print out for future need

For more information, visit the official website.