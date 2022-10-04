Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling process ends today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling process ends today at cetcell.mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Oct 04, 2022 08:23 AM IST

MHT CET 2022 counselling registration process ends today on October 4.

MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling process ends today at cetcell.mahacet.org(HT file)
MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling process ends today at cetcell.mahacet.org(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 counselling ends today on October 4. candidates who want to apply for admission to BE/BTech (4 year) courses can submit their application forms on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

The provisional merit list for candidates from Maharashtra state and all India will be made available online on October 7. The final merit list and seat matrix will be made available on October 12.

Direct link 

MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the CAP Portal 2022-23

Next, click on B.E/B. TECH

Register yourselves and proceed with the application

Upload the documents and pay the fees if needed to

Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mhtr mht cet
mhtr mht cet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out