MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling process ends today at cetcell.mahacet.org

The registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 counselling ends today on October 4. candidates who want to apply for admission to BE/BTech (4 year) courses can submit their application forms on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

The provisional merit list for candidates from Maharashtra state and all India will be made available online on October 7. The final merit list and seat matrix will be made available on October 12.

Direct link

MHT CET 2022 B.E/ B. Tech counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the CAP Portal 2022-23

Next, click on B.E/B. TECH

Register yourselves and proceed with the application

Upload the documents and pay the fees if needed to

Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.