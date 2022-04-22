MHT CET 2022 registration with late fee ends tomorrow

MHT CET 2022: The registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 will end on Saturday, April 23. Candidates can submit MHT CET 2022 application form on mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will have to fee ₹500, in addition to the application fee, to apply for the test. Registration without late fee ended on April 15.

MHT CET is held by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra.

The entrance test earlier scheduled for June has been postponed till the first week of August, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on April 21.

This has been done in view of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

MHT CET is conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON