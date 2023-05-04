State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2023 Admit Card on May 4, 2023. The admit card or hall tickets have been released for PCM group. Candidates who will have to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2023 Admit Card released at mahacet.org, download link here

For the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group, the test will be held from May 9 to 13 and for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, the exam is scheduled for May 15 to 20. The PCM and PCB examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.

A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.