State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will open the MHT CET 2024 correction window on March 20, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 correction window to open tomorrow, notice here

As per the official notice, candidates who have made mistakes in filling the application form can correct them by logging in into their account from March 20 to March 22, 2024. The changes can be made on – candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, correct gender, changing of groups (with additional late fee).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on login link and fill the required details.

Once done, the MHT CET application form will be displayed.

Check the form and make the changes.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-MHT CET 2024 (PCM/PCB Group) will be conducted in April 2024. The PCB group exam will be conducted from April 16 to April 23, 2024 and PCM group will be conducted from April 25 to April 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.