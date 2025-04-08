MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card soon, mock test released for PCB group; direct link and details here

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to release the admit cards for MHT CET (PCM group) soon. When released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The mock test link for MHT CET PCB group is active. The direct link is shared here.

Notably, the MHT CET for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) stream is scheduled for April 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, the hall tickets for PCB group, scheduled to be held from April 9, 2025, is already out on the official website.

Also read: MHT CET 2025 for PCM stream from April 19, website to check admit card when out

In addition, mock test link for PCB group has also been released, and candidates can login using their username and password at MHT CET's official website at mock.mhexam.com/pcb/ to access the same.

The mock tests can be beneficial for candidates as it offers a real exam-like environment. Candidates will get familiarised with the exam console, and also get an idea about the pattern of exams.

The MHT CET is a state-level common entrance test for admission to professional courses like Engineering and Pharmacy.

Also read: Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 released, here's how to check scores at karresults.nic.in

Follow are some important details for candidates

PCB Group: April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14) PCM Group: April 19 to April 27 (excluding April 24) The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily: Morning Shift: 9 AM – 12 PM and Afternoon Shift: 2 PM – 5 PM

Steps to download MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card when released

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the PCM admit cards when out

Open the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the MHT CET 2025 PCM group admit card link Enter your login details- application number and password to log in. Check and download the admit card. Keep a printout for further use.

Also read: Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 declared, 73.45% students pass, check details

If there is any error in the admit card, candidates need to contact the Maharashtra CET Cell immediately for corrections.

Also, here are the steps to give mock test:

Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the CET- ATAL (Assessment, tests and Learning) Module for Mock Test Register as a new user/ already registered Login using username and password Take the mock test.

For more information, candidates can check the CET Cell's official website.