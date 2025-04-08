Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 released, here's how to check scores at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has released the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12 Result 2025 on Tuesday, April 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can download their results on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 live updates Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 has been released, The steps to check scores at karresults.nic.in is given below. (Representative image/HT file)

Alternatively, students can also check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 link

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 were announced at a press conference. Along with the result, the board also shared other details such as pass percentage, and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 73.45 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka PUC 2 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi.