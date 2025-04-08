Menu Explore
Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 released, here's how to check scores at karresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 08, 2025 01:10 PM IST

KSEAB has released the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12 results 2025. The steps to check scores at karresults.nic.in are given below. 

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has released the Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12 Result 2025 on Tuesday, April 7, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can download their results on the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 live updates

Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 has been released, The steps to check scores at karresults.nic.in is given below. (Representative image/HT file)

Also read: Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 declared, 73.45% students pass, check details

Alternatively, students can also check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025 link

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

The Karnataka PUC 2 results 2025 were announced at a press conference. Along with the result, the board also shared other details such as pass percentage, and more.

This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 73.45 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka PUC 2 board examination was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Class 12 examination started with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with Hindi.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / Karnataka KSEAB PUC 2 Result 2025 released, here's how to check scores at karresults.nic.in
Follow Us On