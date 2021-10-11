MHT CET answer key today: Know how to download

MHT CET 2021 answer key is expected today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra to download the MHT CET answer key.

MHT CET answer key official website

MHT CET answer key 2021: Know how to download

Go to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Click on the respective subject answer keys

Download the answer keys

Read the instructions properly

Check for any notice regarding answer key challenge

Login to the portal to challenge the answer key

As per the exam schedule released officially, after the MHT CET answer key is out candidates will be allowed to challenge it till October 13, 5 pm. The answer key challenge window will open on October 12.

The exam was held on October 9 and 10.

The MHT CET result is likely to be released by October 28.