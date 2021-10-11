MHT CET answer key today: Know how to download
MHT CET answer key will be released today at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can challenge the answer keys on October 12 and 13.
Oct 11, 2021
MHT CET 2021 answer key is expected today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra to download the MHT CET answer key.
MHT CET answer key official website
MHT CET answer key 2021: Know how to download
- Go to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra https://cetcell.mahacet.org/
- Click on the respective subject answer keys
- Download the answer keys
- Read the instructions properly
- Check for any notice regarding answer key challenge
- Login to the portal to challenge the answer key
As per the exam schedule released officially, after the MHT CET answer key is out candidates will be allowed to challenge it till October 13, 5 pm. The answer key challenge window will open on October 12.
The exam was held on October 9 and 10.
The MHT CET result is likely to be released by October 28.
