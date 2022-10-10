Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET LLB 5 year counselling merit list out at llb5cap22.mahacet.org, get link

MHT CET LLB 5 year counselling merit list out at llb5cap22.mahacet.org, get link

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 01:09 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released first alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB.

ByHT Education Desk

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the first alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB today, October 10, 2022. Candidates can download the Alphabetical Merit list Round 1from the official website at llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

The CET Cell will release the results of the first round of seat allocation for the MHT CET 5-year LLB on October 15, 2022. Candidates have report to allocated college and for admission process from October 15 to October 18.

The grievance period for candidates on the alphabetical list of the 5-year LLB will continue from October 10 to October 12. Moreover, they will be able to edit their application form and upload the important documents.

Direct link here

MHT CET 5-year LLB alphabetical list: How to download

Visit the official counselling portal of 5-year LLB at llb5cap22.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Find your name, roll number and rank in the merit list

Download and take print for future use.

