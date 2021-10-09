MHT CET Result 2021 Date released, answer key to release next week

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET Result 2021 date. The MHT Common Entrance Test result will be declared on or before October 28, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of the State Common Entrance Test Cell on cetcell.mahacet.org.

The answer key will be released on October 11, 2021, for all sessions. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website from October 12 to October 13, 2021, till 5 pm, as per the official schedule.

The MHT CET 2021 re-exam will be conducted today and tomorrow, October 9 and October 10, 2021. The decision to conduct the examination was taken for those students who were unable not appear in the examinations due to heavy rains in Maharashtra. Announcing the exam dates, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education tweeted, “Interacted with journalists in Mumbai today! At this time, it was announced that the CET exams of the students affected by the floods will be held on October 9 and 10, 2021”.

However, the Cell has not made any official update regarding the declaration of re-exam result on October 28 and release on answer key on October 11 or not. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

